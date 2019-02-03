Dustin Johnson wins in Saudi Arabia, ending Haotong Li's chances after penalty

Dustin Johnson denied Haotong Li a fairy-tale ending by winning the inaugural $3.5 million Saudi International to earn his first European Tour victory.

Johnson entered the final round tied for the lead with Li on 16 under par. However, the world No. 3 returned a 3-under 67 to Li’s 69. Johnson’s 19-under 261 total gave him a two-shot victory over the Chinese player. Johnson added the first-place check of $583,000 to an estimated seven-figure appearance fee to turn up in Saudi Arabia.

Li was bidding to bounce back from a controversial two-stroke penalty in the final round of last week’s Dubai Desert Classic that cost him $98,000. The $388,880 he earned for finishing second Sunday will help soothe the previous week’s pain.

Tom Lewis continued his remarkable comeback by finishing solo third on 16 under to earn $219,000. The Englishman lost his card in 2017. He regained it by winning last year’s Portugal Masters and has powered on since then. Saudi Arabia was his fifth top 10 in his last eight starts.

Johnson got his nose in front of Li early in the final round with a birdie at the second hole, his only birdie of the front nine against eight pars. Li went to the turn one shot ahead after birdies at the fourth and ninth holes. Both players bogeyed the 10th before Johnson took control with consecutive birdies on the next two holes.

Li’s challenge effectively ended with dropped shots at the 13th and 14th holes. Johnson bogeyed the 16th but got the shot back with a birdie at the 17th. The 2016 U.S. Open champion put a full stop on the victory when he birdied the 607-yard, par-5 18th after finding the green with a drive and an 8-iron.

“It’s definitely very nice to get the first win of the year and my first European Tour victory,” Johnson said. “I’m very pleased with it, especially since we had a great field here this week.

“The bogey on 10 was bad. I missed a little short putt but the greens are just so difficult to read so every putt, didn’t matter how long it is, it’s a tough putt out here.

“Today I didn’t hit as many fairways as I have done in the past, and these greens are tough to get it close to the flag if you’re not on the fairway.”