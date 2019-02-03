European Tour power rankings: Feb. 4-11

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 4-11:

10. Thorbjorn Olesen

Ranked 111th in putts per green in regulation, which explains MC in Saudi International.

9. Shane Lowry

Returns to PGA Tour action at Pebble Beach after successful Middle East sojourn that saw him win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Skipped Saudi event to inspect course changes at Hillside Golf Club, where he will host this year’s British Masters.

7. Matt Wallace

Another who struggled on the grainy greens in Saudi International, averaging 32.5 putts per round to miss cut.

6. Sergio Garcia

Let himself down badly by petulantly damaging greens in Saudi third round. Rightfully disqualified and should face further sanction.

5. Ian Poulter

Another decent finish, T6, in Saudi International thanks to finishing third in greens in regulation with an 80.6% average.

4. Rory McIlroy

Hopefully he spent his off week following the Farmers Insurance Open working on his wedge game, which he needs to improve if he’s to add to his four majors in 2019.

3. Francesco Molinari

The Italian spent last week working with coach Denis Pugh in frosty English conditions ahead of the Genesis Open in two weeks.

2. Jon Rahm

Decent T-10 performance in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but not good enough to win the PGA Tour event he most covets because of his ASU ties.

1. Justin Rose

World No. 1 missed the cut in Saudi International because of poor putting, averaging 32 putts per round to place 102nd in that category.