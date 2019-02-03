Golfweek Digital Edition: Feb. 4, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
PGA Tour golfers still rely on green-reading books despite recent rule changes that were intended to limit reliance on the books.
> BY THE NUMBERS
Which skills are rewarded most at Pebble Beach, host this week to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and later this summer to the U.S. Open? (Dusek)
> PGA TOUR
Gutsy win: Rickie Fowler overcomes bizarre triple bogey to finally grab the title at Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Kilbridge)
16th at Scottsdale: Controlled chaos doesn’t cross the line. (Kilbridge)
Big hits: Cameron Champ wows the crowd in Phoenix. (Moore)
Caddie spotlight: The loopers grab attention in Phoenix. (Fitzgerald)
Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear Rickie Fowler used to win the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Dusek)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Dustin Johnson leaves Saudi Arabia with a two-shot victory over Haotong Li. (Tait)
> WEB.COM TOUR
Mark Anderson earns his second Web.com Tour title at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Cameron Champ
19. Charles Howell III
18. Patrick Cantlay
17. Tony Finau
16. Webb Simpson
LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
European Tour
10. Thorbjorn Olesen
9. Shane Lowry
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
PGA Tour players ready for a close-up look at Ho-Sung Choi’s highly entertaining swing this week at Pebble Beach. (DiMeglio)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
A refreshed Paula Creamer is focused on her independence and on returning to the winner’s circle. (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
This week’s ISPS Handa Vic Open is a step in the right direction for gender equality. (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Golf after dark is a surprising treat at Winter Park Golf Course. (Lusk)
> AMATEURS
Matthew Wolff is no stranger to pressure, or success. (Fain)
> MEDIA
Johnny Miller leaves behind a legacy that will be missed. (Goodykoontz)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THIS WEEK
The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula this week, while the European Tour and LPGA pair up in Australia.
> THE 19TH HOLE
Perspective: Pros put money ahead of morality at Saudi International. (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
