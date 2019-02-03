Golfweek Digital Edition: Feb. 4, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

PGA Tour golfers still rely on green-reading books despite recent rule changes that were intended to limit reliance on the books.

> BY THE NUMBERS

Which skills are rewarded most at Pebble Beach, host this week to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and later this summer to the U.S. Open? (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR

Gutsy win: Rickie Fowler overcomes bizarre triple bogey to finally grab the title at Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Kilbridge)

16th at Scottsdale: Controlled chaos doesn’t cross the line. (Kilbridge)

Big hits: Cameron Champ wows the crowd in Phoenix. (Moore)

Caddie spotlight: The loopers grab attention in Phoenix. (Fitzgerald)

Winner’s Bag: Check out the gear Rickie Fowler used to win the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Dusek)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Dustin Johnson leaves Saudi Arabia with a two-shot victory over Haotong Li. (Tait)

> WEB.COM TOUR

Mark Anderson earns his second Web.com Tour title at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

20. Cameron Champ

19. Charles Howell III

18. Patrick Cantlay

17. Tony Finau

16. Webb Simpson

15-1. Click here

LPGA

10. Sei Young Kim

9. Georgia Hall

8-1. Click here

European Tour

10. Thorbjorn Olesen

9. Shane Lowry

8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

PGA Tour players ready for a close-up look at Ho-Sung Choi’s highly entertaining swing this week at Pebble Beach. (DiMeglio)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

A refreshed Paula Creamer is focused on her independence and on returning to the winner’s circle. (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

This week’s ISPS Handa Vic Open is a step in the right direction for gender equality. (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

Golf after dark is a surprising treat at Winter Park Golf Course. (Lusk)

> AMATEURS

Matthew Wolff is no stranger to pressure, or success. (Fain)

> MEDIA

Johnny Miller leaves behind a legacy that will be missed. (Goodykoontz)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK

The PGA Tour heads to the Monterey Peninsula this week, while the European Tour and LPGA pair up in Australia.

> THE 19TH HOLE

Perspective: Pros put money ahead of morality at Saudi International. (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

TORREY GLORY

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour ; The Forecaddie: Keyur Khamar/PGA Tour; By The Numbers: David Cannon/Getty Images; PGA Tour: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Network; LPGA: Zhe Ji/Getty Images; Euro Tour: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; PGA Perspective: Arep Kulal/Asian Tour via Getty Images; LPGA Perspective: Zhe Ji/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Tom Dulat/Getty Images; Golf Life: Jason Lusk/Golfweek; Media: Sean Logan/USA TODAY Network; This Week: David Cannon/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

