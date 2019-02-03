LPGA power rankings: Feb. 4-10

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 4-10, 2019:

10. Sei Young Kim

Won’t see Kim again until Thailand, where she finished third in 2017.

9. Georgia Hall

Worked harder than ever in the offseason to improve her start to the season. Might pay off in Oz.

8. Lydia Ko

By the time the Kiwi returns to competition, that closing 77 at season-opener will be a distant memory.

7. Lexi Thompson

She’ll skip the two Aussie events and get back at it in Thailand.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Extended break for Japan’s finest following rough TOC finish.

5. So Yeon Ryu

2018 could’ve been massive for Ryu. Will be interesting to see how she responds this year.

4. Minjee Lee

Returns to the Vic Open, where she won by five strokes last year.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Lengthy offseason for LPGA power player. Another week off before starting in Thailand.

2. Brooke Henderson

Among the favorites this week at the Vic Open, the start of a four-week run.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

One more week off before the game’s most dominant player begins three-week stretch overseas. Gwk