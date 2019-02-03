Mark Anderson earns second Web.com Tour title in Bogota

Web.com Tour

What: Country Club de Bogota Championship

Where: Country Club de Bogota, Lagos, Bogota, Colombia

Winner: Mark Anderson

Score: -17 266

Anderson, a University of South Carolina grad, closed with a 4-under 67 Sunday to run away from the field. Drew Weaver also shot 67 to finish in second, four shots back. Doug Ghim (68) and Tyler McCumber (70) finished tied for third. … It was Anderson’s second Web.com Tour victory to go with the 2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am. Anderson joined the tour in 2010 and also played full seasons on the PGA Tour in 2012 and 2017. … Anderson shot 3-under 32 on the front nine Sunday, and with no close challengers, he cruised with one birdie and eight pars on the back nine.