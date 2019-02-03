PGA Tour power rankings: Feb. 4-10

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 4-10, 2019:

20. Cameron Smith

Another strong week for the young Aussie with a T-15 in Phoenix.

19. Charles Howell III

Off last week after four straight tournaments, including T-8 at the Sony Open.

18. Patrick Cantlay

Returns to action this week at Pebble Beach after disappointing missed cut at Torrey Pines.

17. Tony Finau

Missed cut at Waste Management Phoenix Open was his first since the St. Jude Classic last June.

16. Webb Simpson

Solid showing with a T-20 at TPC Scottsdale, his sixth straight finish inside the top 20.

15. Patrick Reed

Didn’t do much with a solo 56that the inaugural Saudi International.

14. Tiger Woods

Set to return in two weeks at Riviera coming off a steady T-20 for his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines.

13. Jason Day

Good to go for Pebble Beach coming off impressive T-5 in the Farmers Insurance Open.

12. Marc Leishman

T-43 at Torrey Pines was his worst result in nine starts since the PGA Championship.

11. Gary Woodland

Skipping Pebble after another very strong week and T-7 finish in Phoenix Open.

10. Rory McIlroy

Irishman was top-5 his last time out at Torrey Pines and is off again this week before returning at Genesis Open.

9. Matt Kuchar

Continued his stellar season with a T-4 in Phoenix and looks to keep it going this week at Pebble Beach.

8. Jon Rahm

Productive homecoming week for the Arizona State grad with a T-10 in Phoenix.

7. Rickie Fowler

Two-time Phoenix Open runner-up finally finished the job and picked up his first official Tour win since the 2017 Honda Classic.

6. Justin Thomas

Was on his game again and in the final pairing Sunday for a solo third at TPC Scottsdale.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

Followed Dubai Desert Classic victory with a T-6 at Saudi International.

4. Xander Schauffele

Two-time winner this season is skipping Pebble Beach after T-10 at Phoenix Open.

3. Dustin Johnson

Back to his winning ways with a two-shot victory in Saudi Arabia thanks in part to sizzling second-round 61.

2. Brooks Koepka

T-57 wasn’t the week he was looking for in Saudi Arabia, but no cause for concern here.

1. Justin Rose

Missed cut at Saudi International isn't too surprising after a long flight following victory at Torrey Pines.