President Donald Trump: Tiger Woods will win more majors

If you’re wondering how Tiger Woods fared playing alongside President Trump, Jack Nicklaus and the Secret Service over the weekend, let’s just say it must have gone really well.

If the president’s observations are to be believed, Tiger is back to his old self.

Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon: “Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.”

The group played the par-72 course at Trump National Jupiter while the president was in town. Nicklaus designed the course that opened in 2002 and ranks in the top 200 of Golfweek’s best residential golf courses.

Woods is set to compete in two weeks at the Genesis Open, a tournament he hosts at Riviera Country Club, north of Los Angeles.