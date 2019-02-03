Rickie Fowler blows five-shot lead, recovers to win Waste Management Phoenix Open

Through nine holes, Sunday’s final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale was about as ho-hum as it gets.

Rickie Fowler started the day with a four-shot lead over Matt Kuchar and maintained that lead through nine holes despite a double bogey on No. 5.

He then stretched his lead to five shots after a birdie on the 10th hole.

But then came the 11th and a bizarre sequence of events.

After finding the right rough with his tee shot, Fowler’s second shot missed short and right of the green. He third shot, a pitch, rolled across the green and into a lake left and behind the green. He opted to drop from behind the green, near where the ball crossed into the penalty area.

Rickie Fowler has made a triple bogey 7. The lead is down to 1. pic.twitter.com/1gZxTfJvVJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2019

After dropping twice and having the ball roll back into the water, Fowler placed the ball on the short grass and prepared to play what would be his fifth shot. But after Fowler walked up to the green to survey his shot, his new ball rolled back several feet and into the water.

After consulting with PGA Tour rules official Slugger White, it was deemed Fowler’s ball had been at rest after he placed it, meaning he had to take another penalty shot, same as if he had hit it into the water. Fowler had to drop again twice, then place the ball again. From there he was hitting his sixth shot.

Fowler chipped on and made a 17-foot putt for a triple-bogey seven. He went from his third swing to his sixth with nothing but penalties and drops between them.

That, coupled with a birdie on 12 by Branden Grace, erased Fowler’s lead.

And this is where we insert this fact from the PGA Tour:

Since 1983 no golfer had won an event after recording a double bogey and a triple bogey or worse in the final round. Fowler would become the first.

On 15, Fowler reached the par-5 in two and two-putted for birdie to forge a tie for the lead with Grace.

Moments later on 17, Grace found water. His tee shot went into the lake left of the green, his chip went across the green into a bunker and he ended up with a bogey.

As that was happening, Fowler parred the 16th to claim a one-shot lead at 16-under.

Fowler then drove the green on 17 and made birdie to get to 17-under and go up by two shots.

An errant tee shot left on 18 proved harmless, as Fowler made par to secure the win.

Fowler’s final-round 74 was the highest final-round score by a winner at the Phoenix Open.

Finally breaking through

The win marks Fowler’s fifth on the PGA Tour and ninth professional victory. It was his first win since the 2017 Honda Classic and first in Scottsdale at a tournament he has come oh-so-close to winning several times.

Last year he entered the final round with a one-shot lead but closed in 73 and ended up tied for 11th. In 2017 he finished fourth. In 2016 he lost a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama. In 2010, in his second appearance in the event, he finished in second by one shot.

Top finishers

Rickie Fowler -17

Branden Grace -15

Justin Thomas -14

Chez Reavie -12

Bubba Watson -12

Matt Kuchar -12

Up next

The PGA Tour heads to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.