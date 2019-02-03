Spring preview 2019: Colonial

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Colonial Athletic Association

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 19-21, Pinehurst (N.C.) Resort

Defending champion: North Carolina-Wilmington

Team rankings: College of Charleston (44), North Carolina-Wilmington (82), James Madison (101), William and Mary (176), Drexel (179), Elon (186), Delaware (197), Towson (266), Hofstra (290)

Midseason All-Conference team: Hunter Dunagan, College of Charleston (119); Christian Baliker, College of Charleston (163); Segundo Oliva Pinto, North Carolina-Wilmington (171); Logan Sowell, College of Charleston (193); William Harwood, Elon (328)

What to expect: A College of Charleston five-peat bid was undone in 2018 when North Carolina-Wilmington stormed from 10 shots off the lead to capture the title. James Madison was actually the leader that was overtaken, but College of Charleston had begun the round just one shot back. The Cougars finished two short. Well, they have a chance for redemption in 2019. The program enters the spring easily the best team in the conference and boasting three of the top four players. Expecting the Cougars to come up short two years in a row would be an incredibly bold choice I am nowhere near making.

Pick to win: College of Charleston

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 12-14, St. James Plantation, Southport, N.C.

Defending champion: College of Charleston

Team rankings: College of Charleston (52), Delaware (115), North Carolina-Wilmington (119), James Madison (154), Towson (176), William and Mary (177), Elon (199), Hofstra (225)

Midseason All-Conference team: Victoria Huskey, College of Charleston (164); Anna Rottluff, College of Charleston (175); Thao My Nguyen, North Carolina-Wilmington (248); Phu Khine, North Carolina-Wilmington (289); Jodee Tindal, College of Charleston (319)

What to expect: Get ready for a Cougars sweep. Unlike the men, the College of Charleston women did capture the 2018 conference title. It was their third title in five years. Like the men, the Cougars women enter the spring far ahead of the rest of the conference in the rankings and with three players on the All-Conference team above. This one seems pretty obvious.

Pick to win: College of Charleston