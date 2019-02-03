Spring preview 2019: Horizon League

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Horizon League

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 21-23, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Defending champion: Cleveland State

Team rankings: Oakland (167), IUPUI (189), Cleveland State (223), Northern Kentucky (234), Wright State (235), Green Bay (249), Detroit (251), Youngstown State (263)

Midseason All-Conference team: Austin Crowder, IUPUI (369); Chris Handy, Oakland (411); Nick Bienz, IUPUI (762); Kevin Scherr, Youngstown State (836); Jacob Poore, Northern Kentucky (859)

What to expect: For those curious about streak-breakers, this one could be very intriguing. Cleveland State enters the spring as five-time Horizon defending champions, but the Vikings are significantly behind two Horizon teams in the rankings at the moment. It’s certainly tempting to pick against six straight, but Cleveland State has the winning pedigree. There’s still plenty of golf in the spring to come, and the Vikings know how to take care of business.

Pick to win: Cleveland State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 21-23, Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Defending champion: IUPUI

Team rankings: Youngstown State (172), Oakland (200), Cleveland State (224), IUPUI (226), Northern Kentucky (241), Green Bay (242), Illinois-Chicago (245), Detroit (252)

Midseason All-Conference team: Katlyn Shutt, Youngstown State (338); Marion DeBove, IUPUI (484); Victoria Grans, Youngstown State (686); Madison Butler, Cleveland State (709); Alexis Jones, Oakland (728)

What to expect: If you named the conference champions here from 2015-18 in chronological order (oldest to newest), you get the current top of the conference standings by ranking. Youngstown State, the 2015 champs, have the No. 1 rating of teams in the Horizon, with 2016 winner Oakland second and so on. The Penguins also have the highest-ranked player in the conference by more than 100 spots. That combo of top billing has me feeling Youngstown State is in order for another title.

Pick to win: Youngstown State