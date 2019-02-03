Spring preview 2019: Ivy League

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

Next up: Ivy League

Men

Conference championship: April 19-21, Hidden Creek GC, Egg Harbor, N.J.

Defending champion: Yale

Team rankings: Yale (102), Princeton (143), Dartmouth (215), Cornell (226), Penn (236), Harvard (246), Columbia (252), Brown (253)

Midseason All-Conference team: James Nicholas, Yale (111); Evan Quinn, Princeton (343); Teddy Zinser, Yale (363); Drew Powell, Brown (534); Max Ting, Princeton (579)

What to expect: The Bulldogs are defending champions, the top-ranked team in the conference and have far and away the conference’s best player. We don’t need to make this one too complicated.

Pick to win: Yale

Women

Conference championship: April 19-21, The Ridge at Back Brook, Ringoes, N.J.

Defending champion: Princeton

Team rankings: Princeton (80), Harvard (88), Penn (108), Brown (148), Dartmouth (168), Yale (180), Columbia (186)

Midseason All-Conference team: Ami Gianchandani, Yale (91); Elizabeth Wang, Harvard (97); Maya Walton, Princeton (128); Emma Zhao, Princeton (199); Mary Shin, Penn (245)

What to expect: The Tigers are two-time defending champions, but Harvard is right there especially with highly touted freshman Elizabeth Wang in tow. It’s close, but with Princeton’s formidable top two, I lean toward a three-peat.

Pick to win: Princeton