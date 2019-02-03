Spring preview 2019: MAAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: MAAC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 18-20, Disney’s Magnolia GC, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Defending champion: Iona

Team rankings: St. Peter’s (242), Iona (254), Monmouth (268), Rider (274), Fairfield (277), Siena (278), Canisius (280), Manhattan (292), Niagara (294)

Midseason All-Conference team: Jared Nelson, Siena (572); David Powers, St. Peter’s (884); Oisin Deveruex, Iona (1093); Ron Robinson, Monmouth (1105); Justin Burkhamer, Iona (1162)

What to expect: St. Peter’s captured the 2014, ’15 and ’17 titles. Expect Iona to put up a stiff title defense, but the Peacocks are in a better position to make this four conference titles in six years.

Pick to win: St. Peter’s

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 18-20, Disney’s Magnolia GC, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Defending champion: Albany

Team rankings: Albany (105), Quinnipiac (156), Hartford (166), Siena (206), Dayton (210), Monmouth (240), Fairfield (250), Niagara (261), La Salle (262)

Midseason All-Conference team: Sara Riso, Siena (385); Megan Henry, Albany (496); Madison Walker, Albany (500); Maria Loza, Hartford (509); Alexandra Sazhin, Quinnipiac (569)

What to expect: The defending champs are more than 50 spots ahead of the pack in the rankings heading into the spring. A repeat of last year’s 12-shot triumph could be imminent.

Pick to win: Albany