Spring preview 2019: MAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Mid-American Conference (MAC)

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, Club Walden, Aurora, Ohio

Defending champion: Kent State

Team rankings: Kent State (61), Eastern Michigan (98), Northern Illinois (115), Miami (Ohio) (126), Ball State (131), Bowling Green (144), Akron (150), Ohio (185), Toledo (191)

Midseason All-Conference team: Bjarki Petursson, Kent State (149); Ty Celone, Eastern Michigan (187); Johnny Travale, Kent State (188); Will Kurtz, Kent State (192); Charlie Nikitas, Miami (Ohio) (236)

What to expect: Kent State lost its top two players to graduation, but the Golden Flashes are still easily the best team in this conference. They’ve won nine of the last 10 titles and begin the spring almost 40 spots ahead of the nearest competitor. This will very likely be 10 out of 11.

Pick to win: Kent State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 19-21, Purgatory GC, Noblesville, Ind.

Defending champion: Kent State

Team rankings: Kent State (9), Toledo (96), Northern Illinois (131), Bowling Green (184), Akron (192), Western Michigan (215), Eastern Michigan (219), Ohio (222), Central Michigan (223), Ball State (229)

Midseason All-Conference team: Michaela Finn, Kent State (26); Karoline Stormo, Kent State (83); Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State (125); Chloe Salort, Kent State (134); Pinyada Kuvanun, Toledo (155)

What to expect: The Golden Flashes have won 20 straight MAC titles. Look at the rankings above, and you’ll see No. 21 feels almost inevitable.

Pick to win: Kent State