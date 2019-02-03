Spring preview 2019: Mountain West

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Mountain West

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, OMNI Tucson (Ariz.) National

Defending champion: UNLV

Team rankings: UNLV (29), Nevada (43), Colorado State (51), San Diego State (54), New Mexico (62), San Jose State (63), Boise State (87), Wyoming (97), Fresno State (153), Utah State (172), Air Force (204)

Midseason All-Conference team: Harry Hall, UNLV (29); Joey Vrzich, Nevada (36); Oscar Teiffel, Colorado State (118); Jack Trent, UNLV (128); Sean Yu, San Jose State (131)

What to expect: The Rebels completed a three-peat here last season despite ranking behind two teams within the conference entering the spring. UNLV is on top heading into this spring, though, and also boasts the conference’s highest-ranked player. Nevada continues to rise and will be a huge threat to the four-peat, and never sleep on San Diego State. But ultimately, I’m not going against the favorite here.

Pick to win: UNLV

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 15-17, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Defending champion: UNLV

Team rankings: San Jose State (32), San Diego State (44), Colorado State (74), UNLV (86), Nevada (101), New Mexico (102), Fresno State (104), Boise State (126), Wyoming (163)

Midseason All-Conference team: Abegail Arevalo, San Jose State (59); Gioia Carpinelli, San Diego State (114); Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State (120); Sara Kjellker, San Diego State (122); Brigitte Thibault, Fresno State (205)

What to expect: UNLV enters 2019 looking for a four-peat on this side as well. However … the Rebels have dropped more than 50 spots in the rankings from their No. 35 spot at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. I expect them to jump back up a good deal this spring, but they still enter it ranked behind three teams in the conference – two by more than 40 spots. The fact is, the Rebels have left an opening here. With the highest-ranked team and player, I think San Jose State will take advantage.

Pick to win: San Jose State