Spring preview 2019: Northeast Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Northeast Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Central Connecticut State

Team rankings: Sacred Heart (261), Robert Morris (269), Bryant (272), Fairleigh Dickinson (279), Long Island-Brooklyn (283), Wagner (289), Mount St. Mary’s (291), St. Francis (Pa.) (293), St. Francis (N.Y.) (295)

Midseason All-Conference team: Florian Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (927); Nick Piersall, Bryant (1062); Max Palmer, Robert Morris (1106); Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart (1167); Nathan Kim, Sacred Heart (1212)

What to expect: It’s pretty rare for the defending champs to no longer exist as a program the following year, but that’s where we stand here as Central Connecticut State cut its men’s golf program after the 2017-18 campaign. That makes this even more wide open. Every team in this conference is packed within 35 spots of one another in the rankings. Who to go for? Bryant is just two years removed from a 26-shot triumph at the conference championship. With that victory still fresh, they could absolutely nab a second in three years.

Pick to win: Bryant

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 12-14, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Fairleigh Dickinson

Team rankings: Fairleigh Dickinson (145), Wagner (213), Sacred Heart (220), Long Island-Brooklyn (243), St. Francis (Pa.) (246), St. Francis (N.Y.) (266)

Midseason All-Conference team: Tomita Arejola, Fairleigh Dickinson (420); Julia Warke, Fairleigh Dickinson (604); Heather McLean, Wagner (788); Najae Butler, Fairleigh Dickinson (855); Ana Contreras, Sacred Heart (931)

What to expect: Three of the last four titles have gone to Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights hold a significant edge in the rankings, so it’s looking good for four out of five.

Pick to win: Fairleigh Dickinson