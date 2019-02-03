Spring preview 2019: Ohio Valley Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Ohio Valley Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 21-23, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (The Shoals), Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Defending champion: Jacksonville State

Team rankings: Jacksonville State (95), Eastern Kentucky (133), Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (152), Morehead State (182), Austin Peay State (188), Belmont (195), Tennessee Tech (211), Murray State (217), Tennessee-Martin (218), Tennessee State (227), Eastern Illinois (285)

Midseason All-Conference team: Kyle Slattery, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (307); Erik Lindwall, Eastern Kentucky (330); Benedikt Thalmayr, Jacksonville State (333); Albert Nilsson, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (501); Quim Vidal Mora, Jacksonville State (532)

What to expect: Jacksonville State is the two-time defending champion and is the highest-ranked team in the conference by nearly 40 spots. Not seeing much that would indicate the prevention of a three-peat.

Pick to win: Jacksonville State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 15-17, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (The Shoals), Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Defending champion: Murray State

Team rankings: Eastern Kentucky (98), Murray State (113), Jacksonville State (137), Austin Peay State (201), Tennessee Tech (211), Belmont (227), Morehead State (237), Eastern Illinois (259), Tennessee State (263)

Midseason All-Conference team: Linette Holmslykke, Murray State (193); Paula Vega, Jacksonville State (323); Amanda Lindahl, Eastern Kentucky (347); Valentina Giraldo, Jacksonville State (355); Elsa Moberly, Eastern Kentucky (388)

What to expect: We have another two-time defending champion here in Murray State. But the Racers are not the obvious top dog in the conference this year at the moment as Eastern Kentucky is 15 spots ahead in the rankings. Murray State does have easily the best player, though, and the Racers are close enough to the Colonels that I still feel most comfortable with saying their winnings ways will continue.

Pick to win: Murray State