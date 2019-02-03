Spring preview 2019: Patriot League

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Patriot League

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-28, Seven Oaks CC, Hamilton, N.Y.

Defending champion: Navy

Team rankings: Loyola (Md.) (206), Bucknell (230), Lafayette (238), Army (240), Navy (241), Lehigh (245), Colgate (258), Holy Cross (275)

Midseason All-Conference team: Justin Williamson, Army (482); Owen Quinn, Lehigh (543); Brendan Cronin, Lafayette (739); Chad Deegan, Navy (818); Connor O’Brien, Bucknell (898)

What to expect: It was Navy that was victorious last year, but Loyola (Md.) has generally been on top in this conference in recent years having won three titles from 2014-17. The Greyhounds lead the conference again heading into the spring. They lack a high-end player at the moment, but their previous pedigree and current ranking is too strong to overlook.

Pick to win: Loyola (Md.)

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-21, Independence GC, Richmond, Va.

Defending champion: Richmond

Team rankings: Boston University (121), Richmond (123), Navy (140), Lehigh (181), Bucknell (191), Holy Cross (260)

Midseason All-Conference team: Hanako Kawasaki, Boston University (278); Annie Collom, Richmond (397); Reagan Jahn, Lehigh (409); Morgan Frazier, Navy (449); Sophie DiPetrillo, Richmond (557)

What to expect: The Spiders are three-time defending champions. While Richmond is slightly outranked by Boston University at the moment, it is by a razor-thin margin. There needs to be a much more significant shift than that before I would pick against a squad that has consistently won like this one.

Pick to win: Richmond