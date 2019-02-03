Spring preview 2019: SEC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: SEC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 24-28, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Ga.

Defending champion: Auburn

Team rankings: Alabama (5), Vanderbilt (7), Arkansas (13), Georgia (14), Texas A&M (18), Auburn (19), LSU (20), Tennessee (24), South Carolina (33), Florida (45), Ole Miss (46), Mississippi State (52), Missouri (75), Kentucky (96)

Midseason All-Conference team: Trent Phillips, Georgia (8); Will Gordon, Vanderbilt (10); Beau Briggs, Ole Miss (18); Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State (21); Scott Stevens, South Carolina (24)

What to expect: A reminder that both the men’s and women’s SEC conference championships are decided by match play in the end. The Auburn men pulled out a dramatic win over archrival Alabama to take the crown last year. The Crimson Tide enters the spring as the conference’s highest-ranked team, but they will do so without their best player Davis Riley as he turned pro after the fall. Vanderbilt is one of the top contenders as always and Georgia has seen a nice boost up this season. Especially in match play, there’s a lot of possibilities here. But the Razorbacks give me the most confidence. They boast a former NCAA individual runner-up in Mason Overstreet and a freshman star-in-the-making in Julian Perico. Arkansas hosts NCAAs this year, too, which will have the squad extra motivated as postseason play heats up come conference championship time.

Pick to win: Arkansas

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 17-21, Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Ala.

Defending champion: Arkansas

Team rankings: Vanderbilt (3), Florida (4), Arkansas (7), Auburn (13), South Carolina (18), Alabama (19), Tennessee (34), Georgia (41), Ole Miss (43), Missouri (46), Mississippi State (47), LSU (57), Texas A&M (61), Kentucky (67)

Midseason All-Conference team: Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt (3); Dylan Kim, Arkansas (5); Sierra Brooks, Florida (14); Jiwon Jeon, Alabama (17); Kaleigh Telfer, Auburn (19)

What to expect: We have three teams in the top 10 here, including defending champion Arkansas. Vanderbilt shot up this fall, and Arkansas has the NCAAs motivation noted above. The Gators, though, have a strong and reliable top three in Sierra Brooks, Clara Manzalini and Marta Perez Sanmartin. This could go any way, but I trust Florida the most here.

Pick to win: Florida