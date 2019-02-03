Spring preview 2019: Sun Belt

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Sun Belt

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 21-24, Raven GC, Miramar Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Coastal Carolina

Team rankings: Arkansas State (21), Georgia Southern (50), Coastal Carolina (76), Arkansas-Little Rock (84), Louisiana-Monroe (104), Louisiana-Lafayette (110), South Alabama (118), Texas-Arlington (127), Texas State (136), Georgia State (151), Troy (156), Appalachian State (198)

Midseason All-Conference team: Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern (28); Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State (45); Joel Wendin, Arkansas State (85); Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina (135); Julien Sale, Arkansas State (147)

What to expect: It was quite a fall for the Red Wolves, which Golfweek chronicled here. It’s match play on the men’s side for this conference, so that will blunt Arkansas State’s advantage a bit. Georgia Southern still boasts ace Steven Fisk, too. But the talent at Arkansas State is overwhelming and will ultimately prevail in a breakout season.

Pick to win: Arkansas State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 15-17, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Coastal Carolina

Team rankings: Coastal Carolina (77), Troy (120), Texas State (122), Georgia Southern (129), South Alabama (134), Appalachian State (165), Georgia State (171), Arkansas State (178), Louisiana-Monroe (185), Arkansas-Little Rock (195), Texas-Arlington (212)

Midseason All-Conference team: Ella Ofstedahl, Georgia Southern (183); Ansley Bowman, Georgia Southern (244); Marie Lunackova, Coastal Carolina (294); Nicole Lorup, Troy (324); Anne-Charlotte Mora, Texas State (391)

What to expect: The defending champs are well ahead of the pack again. There’s not much else to say here. Coastal Carolina dominated the conference championship last year, and I fully expect the Chanticleers to do so again.

Pick to win: Coastal Carolina