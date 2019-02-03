This week: PGA Tour pros head to Monterey Peninsula

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Feb. 4-10, 2019:
PGA Tour
What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
When: Feb. 7-10
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
European Tour and LPGA
What: ISPS Handa Vic Open
When: Feb. 7-10
Where: 13thBeach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia
PGA Tour Champions
What: Oasis Championship
When: Feb. 8-10
Where: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.
Web.com Tour
What: Panama Championship
When: Feb. 7-10
Where: Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama
Comments