USA Today Sports

This week: PGA Tour pros head to Monterey Peninsula

David Cannon/Getty Images

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Feb. 4-10, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

When: Feb. 7-10

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

European Tour and LPGA

What: ISPS Handa Vic Open

When: Feb. 7-10

Where: 13thBeach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia

PGA Tour Champions

What: Oasis Championship

When: Feb. 8-10

Where: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

Web.com Tour

What: Panama Championship

When: Feb. 7-10

Where: Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

