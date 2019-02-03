Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Waste Management Phoenix Open

The gear Rickie Fowler used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open:
DRIVER: Cobra King F9 Speedback (10.5 degrees set to 9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra King F8+ (14.5 degrees), With Aldila Synergy 70X shaft
IRONS: Cobra King F9 Speedback (4), with Graphite Design AD G4 10 X shaft; King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper S+ 125 shafts
WEDGES: Cobra King V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align
