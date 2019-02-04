Archie Bradley reunited with golf clubs stolen from Phoenix Open pro-am

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley is back in possession of his prized golf clubs.

The Dbacks relief pitcher posted a photo of himself with two thumbs up next to his PXG standbag featuring his name and his team’s logo.

🚨UPDATE🚨 Super Sunday Delivery! Can’t comment much due to investigation. But clubs and everything in it were found and are at home where they belong! Thank you to everyone who helped with all their tips! pic.twitter.com/pAHVmWato1 — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) February 4, 2019

In his red-alert message, he says he “can’t comment much due to investigation.”

But he thanked everyone who helped with getting the clubs returned.

Bradley says he got them back on Sunday, four days after his bag disappeared following the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.

This tweet on Saturday from the Scottsdale Police Department no doubt helped, showing a photo and description of the suspect.

Help us catch the suspect who stole Archie Bradley's golf clubs at the @WMPhoenixOpen. The suspect is a W/M, mid 20’s, 5'11", 180 lbs, full beard & a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray t-shirt, dark pants. @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/TwckCzTKOA — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 2, 2019

Bradley finished fourth in the pro-am, while being caddied by his dad who sported a matching beard and a similarly vibrant Hawaiian shirt.

His group beat out Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals and Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, among others stars.

Bradley also beat his own manager, Torey Lovullo, who spoke highly of Bradley while meeting with the media that morning.

And if that wasn’t enough, Bradley even got to hold the Phoenix Open gopher.

Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13, so he’ll have some time still to play more golf before switching back to baseball for the season.

Last July, Bradley was reunited with his dog Crash, who ran away, after he turned to social media for help. So you might say that the Dbacks reliever is 2-for-2 on ‘off-field’ saves.