Archie Bradley reunited with golf clubs stolen from Phoenix Open pro-am

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley is back in possession of his prized golf clubs.
The Dbacks relief pitcher posted a photo of himself with two thumbs up next to his PXG standbag featuring his name and his team’s logo.
In his red-alert message, he says he “can’t comment much due to investigation.”
But he thanked everyone who helped with getting the clubs returned.
Bradley says he got them back on Sunday, four days after his bag disappeared following the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.
This tweet on Saturday from the Scottsdale Police Department no doubt helped, showing a photo and description of the suspect.
Bradley finished fourth in the pro-am, while being caddied by his dad who sported a matching beard and a similarly vibrant Hawaiian shirt.
His group beat out Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals and Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, among others stars.
Bradley also beat his own manager, Torey Lovullo, who spoke highly of Bradley while meeting with the media that morning.
And if that wasn’t enough, Bradley even got to hold the Phoenix Open gopher.
Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13, so he’ll have some time still to play more golf before switching back to baseball for the season.
Last July, Bradley was reunited with his dog Crash, who ran away, after he turned to social media for help. So you might say that the Dbacks reliever is 2-for-2 on ‘off-field’ saves.
