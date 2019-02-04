Brooks Koepka meets up with the Greek Freak

Fresh off a T-57 in the controversial Saudi International golf tournament last week, two-time U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka was courtside on Monday in Brooklyn for a meet-and-greet with one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I can't touch that, right?" 😂🏆 Giannis meets 2x @USOpenGolf Champion @bkoepka (2017 Erin Hills, WI & 2018 Shinnecock Hills, NY) prior to tonight’s game!! pic.twitter.com/YJgoF5vCXu — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 4, 2019

The Bucks were in town to face the Nets.

Koepka brought with him the U.S. Open trophy and the two sports stars posed for some photos.

“I’m sweaty,” Antetokounmpo said.

“No, you’re good, bro,” replied Koepka, who was one of several golfers to accept invitations – and appearance fees – to play in the inaugural European Tour event last weekend.

Among those also in the field: World No. 1 Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson (who won the event), Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn.

Tiger Woods reportedly turned down more than $3 million to play.

Former president Bill Clinton was also at the game and met up with Koepka.