First Look: Under Armour Spieth 3 golf shoes

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth told the footwear designers at Under Armour that he wanted his next signature shoe to be lighter, but not at the expense of providing him with traction and comfort. They listened, consulted with experts and created the new Spieth 3 for the Texan to wear throughout 2019.

At the heart of the Spieth 3 ($200) is a new traction control system that was designed with the help of J.J. Rivet, a leader in biomechanics at the European Tour Performance Institute. Rivet, an expert in understanding the forces created during different phases of the swing, helped Under Armour develop a sole that houses both softspikes and traction elements that the company calls rotational resistance technology. It is designed to keep a player’s feet firmly affixed to the turf and create a more solid platform, so golfers can push off more and swing harder without slipping or losing their balance.

There’s a carbon fiber insert in the EVA midsole to help increase stability, but the Spieth 3’s upper is made using clarino microfiber for comfort. The integrated lacing system makes it easy to secure your foot inside the shoe.

Woven elements in the forefoot helped Under Armour reduce weight, but the Spieth 3 is completely waterproof and designed to be worn all day in any conditions.