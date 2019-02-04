Spring preview 2019: Missouri Valley Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Missouri Valley Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 22-23, The Club at Porto Cima, Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Defending champion: Bradley

Team rankings: Illinois State (72), Southern Illinois (114), Missouri State (141), Bradley (145), Loyola-Chicago (224), Drake (243), Valparaiso (244), Evansville (262), Northern Iowa (273)

Midseason All-Conference team: Trent Wallace, Illinois State (263); David Perkins, Illinois State (268); Luke Gannon, Southern Illinois (299); Frankie Thomas, Southern Illinois (310); Peyton Wilhoit, Southern Illinois (321)

What to expect: Bradley defends but is a bit back in the rankings. Illinois State, meanwhile, has raced ahead in the rankings more than 40 spots. You generally don’t pick against a team with that kind of gap from the rest.

Pick to win: Illinois State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 14-16, Sand Creek CC, Chesterton, Ind.

Defending champion: Missouri State

Team rankings: Missouri State (160), Bradley (179), Northern Iowa (187), Southern Illinois (189), Illinois State (203), Drake (208), Loyola-Chicago (216), Indiana State (230), Evansville (236), Valparaiso (249)

Midseason All-Conference team: Elayna Bowser, Loyola-Chicago (257); Rachel Johnson, Missouri State (453); Abby Cavaiani, Missouri State (532); Sydney Eaton, Northern Iowa (797); Megan Medinger, Bradley (803)

What to expect: The two-time defending champions are right in position again with the best ranking in the conference. Some formidable challengers lurk, but it’s hard not to go with the favorite.

Pick to win: Missouri State