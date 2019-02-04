Spring preview 2019: Western Athletic Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Western Athletic Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-29, Oakbrook GC, Lakewood, Wash.

Defending champion: Missouri-Kansas City

Team rankings: Seattle (107), Missouri-Kansas City (121), Grand Canyon (123), New Mexico State (129), Utah Valley (183), Texas-Rio Grande Valley (212), Chicago State (297)

Midseason All-Conference team: McCain Schellhardt, UMKC (246); Mike McGilton, New Mexico State (253); Nathan Cogswell, Seattle (294); Greg Gionfriddo, Seattle (463); Matthew Braley, Grand Canyon (511)

What to expect: The Kangaroos captured their second WAC title in three years last season. It could be a fierce four-way battle between Seattle, Missouri-Kansas City, Grand Canyon and New Mexico State for the crown. I give the slightest edge to it being three out of four for UMKC.

Pick to win: Missouri-Kansas City

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 18-20, Oakbrook GC, Lakewood, Wash.

Defending champion: Grand Canyon

Team rankings: New Mexico State (103), Utah Valley (130), Grand Canyon (141), Seattle (158), Missouri-Kansas City (194), Texas-Rio Grande Valley (209), Cal State Bakersfield (244), Chicago State (255)

Midseason All-Conference team: Dominique Galloway, New Mexico State (226); Courtney Vogel, Grand Canyon (301); Suthavee Chanachai, New Mexico State (372); Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (400); Krystal Hu, Seattle (525)

What to expect: Grand Canyon may’ve prevented a five-peat for New Mexico State last year, but don’t expect the Aggies to falter twice. New Mexico State is back on top in the rankings in this conference and is thirsty to avenge itself.

Pick to win: New Mexico State