The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Amateur

The 5th Golfweek Northern California Junior Open takes place April 13-14 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif.

Registration is open to any junior player age 13-19 and not part of a college golf team. To register and view details of the event, please click here.

The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard. It is also recognized by the AJGA for the following PBE status:

  • Boys and girls champions: 8 Stars
  • Boys top 5 and girls top 3: 4 Stars
  • Boys top 10 and girls top 5: 1 Star

Past Champions:

  • 2015: Bradley Reeves, Katrina Prendergast
  • 2016: Brian Baumgarten, Bella Setio
  • 2017: Drake Mendenhall, Vanessa Richani
  • 2018: Caleb Shetler, Jasmine Lew

Here is a list of players currently registered to compete in the 2019 Golfweek Northern California Junior Open:

BOYS

  • Jacob Aaron, Napa, Calif.
  • Armanjot Bajwa, Brentwood, Calif.
  • William Bensch, Stockton, Calif.
  • Jack Deaner, Sacramento, Calif.
  • Drew Halili, Port Orchard, Wash.
  • Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, Wash.
  • Camadan Indelicato, Manteca, Calif.
  • Jackson Koivun, San Jose, Calif.
  • Ethan Korock, Lodi, Calif.
  • John Lagomarsino, Orinda, Calif.
  • Jackson Lee, Menlo Park, Calif.
  • Ryan Nelson, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
  • Finn O’Kelly, Woodside, Calif.
  • Darren Pang, San Ramon, Calif.
  • Luke Sherrell, Maple Valley, Wash.
  • Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif.
  • Baron Szeto, Moraga, Calif.
  • Jeremy Yun, Menlo Park, Calif.
  • Bob Zhu, Palo Alto, Calif.

GIRLS

  • Priya Bashi, Palo Alto, Calif.
  • Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, Calif.
  • Yewon Jang, Roseville, Calif.
  • Janelle Jin, Saratoga, Calif.
  • Taylor Kang, Pleasanton, Calif.
  • Caris Kim, Los Altos, Calif.
  • Skyler May, Stockton, Calif.
  • Katie Murphy, Pleasanton, Calif.
  • Samira Pal, Cupertino, Calif.
  • Ellie Sand, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
  • Katherine Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
  • Lauren Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
  • Sydney Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
  • Sophie Thai, Los Altos, Calif.

