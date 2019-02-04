The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

The 5th Golfweek Northern California Junior Open takes place April 13-14 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif.

Registration is open to any junior player age 13-19 and not part of a college golf team. To register and view details of the event, please click here.

The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard. It is also recognized by the AJGA for the following PBE status:

Boys and girls champions: 8 Stars

Boys top 5 and girls top 3: 4 Stars

Boys top 10 and girls top 5: 1 Star

Past Champions:

2015: Bradley Reeves, Katrina Prendergast

2016: Brian Baumgarten, Bella Setio

2017: Drake Mendenhall, Vanessa Richani

2018: Caleb Shetler, Jasmine Lew

Here is a list of players currently registered to compete in the 2019 Golfweek Northern California Junior Open:

BOYS

Jacob Aaron, Napa, Calif.

Armanjot Bajwa, Brentwood, Calif.

William Bensch, Stockton, Calif.

Jack Deaner, Sacramento, Calif.

Drew Halili, Port Orchard, Wash.

Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, Wash.

Camadan Indelicato, Manteca, Calif.

Jackson Koivun, San Jose, Calif.

Ethan Korock, Lodi, Calif.

John Lagomarsino, Orinda, Calif.

Jackson Lee, Menlo Park, Calif.

Ryan Nelson, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Finn O’Kelly, Woodside, Calif.

Darren Pang, San Ramon, Calif.

Luke Sherrell, Maple Valley, Wash.

Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif.

Baron Szeto, Moraga, Calif.

Jeremy Yun, Menlo Park, Calif.

Bob Zhu, Palo Alto, Calif.

GIRLS