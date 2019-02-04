The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

The 5th Golfweek Northern California Junior Open takes place April 13-14 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif.
Registration is open to any junior player age 13-19 and not part of a college golf team. To register and view details of the event, please click here.
The event is nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard. It is also recognized by the AJGA for the following PBE status:
- Boys and girls champions: 8 Stars
- Boys top 5 and girls top 3: 4 Stars
- Boys top 10 and girls top 5: 1 Star
Past Champions:
- 2015: Bradley Reeves, Katrina Prendergast
- 2016: Brian Baumgarten, Bella Setio
- 2017: Drake Mendenhall, Vanessa Richani
- 2018: Caleb Shetler, Jasmine Lew
Here is a list of players currently registered to compete in the 2019 Golfweek Northern California Junior Open:
BOYS
- Jacob Aaron, Napa, Calif.
- Armanjot Bajwa, Brentwood, Calif.
- William Bensch, Stockton, Calif.
- Jack Deaner, Sacramento, Calif.
- Drew Halili, Port Orchard, Wash.
- Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, Wash.
- Camadan Indelicato, Manteca, Calif.
- Jackson Koivun, San Jose, Calif.
- Ethan Korock, Lodi, Calif.
- John Lagomarsino, Orinda, Calif.
- Jackson Lee, Menlo Park, Calif.
- Ryan Nelson, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
- Finn O’Kelly, Woodside, Calif.
- Darren Pang, San Ramon, Calif.
- Luke Sherrell, Maple Valley, Wash.
- Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif.
- Baron Szeto, Moraga, Calif.
- Jeremy Yun, Menlo Park, Calif.
- Bob Zhu, Palo Alto, Calif.
GIRLS
- Priya Bashi, Palo Alto, Calif.
- Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, Calif.
- Yewon Jang, Roseville, Calif.
- Janelle Jin, Saratoga, Calif.
- Taylor Kang, Pleasanton, Calif.
- Caris Kim, Los Altos, Calif.
- Skyler May, Stockton, Calif.
- Katie Murphy, Pleasanton, Calif.
- Samira Pal, Cupertino, Calif.
- Ellie Sand, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
- Katherine Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
- Lauren Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
- Sydney Sung, Palo Alto, Calif.
- Sophie Thai, Los Altos, Calif.
