2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy golf power rankings

The stars will be out in full force as the PGA Tour continues its west coast swing with the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Sungjae Im: The 20-year-old rookie is coming off an impressive T-7 at Waste Management Phoenix Open.

19. Jason Kokrak: Three straight finishes of T-20 or better entering a tournament in which his results have been mixed.

18. Adam Hadwin: Has only played this event once before – a T-39 finish in 2017.

17. Scott Piercy: Was T-20 last year at Pebble Beach and boasts three top-10 finishes already this season.

16. Lucas Glover: Mixed cut in Phoenix wasn’t too surprising given his rocky history there.

15. Cameron Champ: Hit a bit of a wall in his last three starts, but should fare well in his Pro-Am debut.

14. Branden Grace: Finished T-20 in his Pebble debut last year and coming off a solo second in Phoenix, albeit a disappointing one after the bogey at 17.

13. Adam Scott: Just one previous start in this event, but coming off a solo second at Torrey Pines.

12. Brandt Snedeker: Two-time champion at Pebble, where he was T-20 a year ago and solo fourth in 2017.

11. Chez Reavie: Tied for second at Pebble last year and has two top-5s in his last three starts.

10. Paul Casey: Hasn’t played since Sony, where he missed the cut, but otherwise enjoying a solid start to the season.

9. Patrick Reed: Couldn’t get much going at Saudi International as Reed continues his heavy travel schedule.

8. Tony Finau: Finished T-23 in his only prior start in 2017 and coming off a rare missed cut at TPC Scottsdale.

7. Tommy Fleetwood: Ready for just his second PGA Tour start of the season and coming off a T-16 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

6. Jordan Spieth: Good chance for Spieth to finally get some momentum going at an event he’s played very well against a good-but-not-great field.

5. Phil Mickelson: Missed cut in Scottsdale was surprising for the four-time Pro-Am winner, most recently in 2012, to go with two runner-ups in his last three starts here.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Finished T-9 during the 2013 Pro-Am before injuries sidelined his career, and has since quietly risen to No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. Matt Kuchar: Hasn’t played well in this event but hot is hot – last week’s T-4 finish came amid a stretch that includes two wins in his last five starts.

2. Jason Day: Five top-10s in nine career Pro-Am starts and enters in stellar form.

1. Dustin Johnson: Coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia and looking for his third win here after back-to-back titles in 2009-10.