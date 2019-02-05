Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Brooks Koepka: Patrick Reed 'kind of apologized' after Ryder Cup flap

Jun 21, 2018; Cromwell, CT, USA; Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed walk to the sixth tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The layers of the Patrick Reed-Ryder Cup drama continue to unfold more than four months after Team USA was trounced by the united Euros at Le Golf National.

Reed apologized – sort of – to his American teammates following the Ryder Cup last fall, Brooks Koepka revealed on Tuesday.

“I was in Scotland playing and I got a text from him, a group chat, and like he said, ‘Don’t believe everything you read,’” Koepka told WFAN’s Boomer and Gio in New York.

Koepka said Reed followed that up with an apology via the U.S. team’s group text.

“Obviously the things with Patrick, it just kinda took on a life of its own. We’ve got a group text, and there were some texts that were sent, and he kind of apologized for some things,” Koepka explained.

In the aftermath of the Europe’s decisive victory over the Americans in the Ryder Cup, Reed blasted captain Jim Furyk for breaking up Reed and Jordan Spieth in the group pairings.

Koepka called Reed “a good dude” in the interview, which took place as part of a pre-PGA Championship media tour.

“(Patrick) just beats to his own drum. He’s very family-oriented, kinda sticks to himself. He’s not out playing practice rounds with a lot of guys. He’s got his wife, his caddie, his team which is kind of around him. And he’s a successful player; he’s good at what he does,” Koepka said.

Koepka is the defending PGA Championship winner, having held off Tiger Woods at Bellerive last August. The 2019 PGA Championship will be played May 16-19 on the infamous Black Course at Bethpage State Park on Long Island.

