Fired undocumented worker from Trump golf club guest at State of the Union

A former employee fired by President Trump’s New Jersey golf club after admitting she was an undocumented worker was a guest at the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Victorina Morales, a Guatemalan native, worked at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and was invited to attend by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Morales, 45, worked for Trump for more than five years. She was ultimately terminated from her job and faces deportation after detailing her situation and history with Trump for the New York Times in December.

Morales was one of several undocumented workers expected to be in attendance Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol.

The Trump Organization has fired at least 18 undocumented workers from five golf courses in New York and New Jersey in the past two months. Eric Trump, who is running the Trump Organization, confirmed the firings to The Washington Post on Monday.

President Trump was hunkered down in Washington during much of the government shutdown. He played his first two rounds of golf in 2019 in South Florida this past weekend.

On Saturday, Trump played a round with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla. Sunday, before watching the Super Bowl at Mar-a-Lago, Trump played with acting chief of staff Nick Mulvaney.