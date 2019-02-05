First look: FootJoy FJ Fury golf shoes

Last season FootJoy’s Pro/SL was the most-worn shoe on the PGA Tour because, while it is spikeless, the shoe provided golfers such as Adam Scott with a high level of comfort, traction and performance in a stylish, modern package.

For 2019, FootJoy hopes to enjoy similar success with the FJ Fury ($190), a shoe that at first glance appears similar to the Pro/SL but that offers new technologies.

At the heart of the shoe is a three-part system FootJoy refers to as the True Fit system. The first part is a new inner sleeve that comes up from the sides and attaches to the tongue. It wraps around the foot, securing it and keeping the tongue in the position.

Next is a dual-layer footbed made with foam that has two densities. The portion on the bottom is very soft to provide cushioning and softer feel. The upper layer of the footbed acts like memory foam and, over the course of a player’s first few rounds, molds itself to the foot for maximum comfort.

Finally, FootJoy added a FlexGrid MLC system to the outside of the shoe, with MLC standing for medial and lateral control. By integrating its five bands on the inner and outer areas of the shoe with the laces, the system increases the lateral support and stability as the laces are tightened.

On the bottom of the sole, the blue thermoplastic polyurethane helps provide a rigid platform to push against during a swing, while the softer gray TPU molds itself to the turf when walking to provide better forward traction.

The full-grain leather is waterproof, and the mesh portion above the toes is vented for breathability and has a waterproof membrane to ensure feet stay dry. The shoes have a two-year waterproof warranty.

In addition to the laced version, there is a BOA version of the FJ Fury ($220) that allows golfers to make micro-adjustments to the fit by turning a small dial on the back of the heel and tightening a series of wires that cross the tongue.