PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – He happily jogged to the media center, brought some of his family with him, and got off his chair during the interview to demonstrate what his swing used to look like when he started playing the game 20 years ago.

And when the interview was over, he thanked the media.

Yep, Hosung Choi is going to enjoy this week.

The internet sensation with the unorthodox swing – specifically his follow-through with all its twists, turns and bows – received a sponsor exemption and makes his PGA Tour debut Thursday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And in Tuesday’s meeting with the media, he said he isn’t changing a thing with his swing that has created buzz the world over.

“I personally love my swing,” Choi said through an interpreter. “I didn’t start golf until I was in my late-20s, so technically I didn’t take any lessons growing up. But regarding flexibility or anything like that, I might not have as much compared to the other Tour players, but I do what I can with what I have.”

Choi, 45, explained that when he first took up golf, he said he had “a wilder” swing and follow through (this is when he got up and showed the Fourth Estate with a few practice swings). Over the years, he’s actually toned down his action.

As for his antics after he makes contact with the ball, he said it comes naturally.

“I know sometimes after I’ve hit the ball I sometimes will the ball to go in the hole and in my mind, I feel like that helps the ball go in the hole,” said Choi, who has won twice on the Japan Golf Tour and is ranked 194th in the world. “And I feel like in my mind the way I move my body, sometimes it feels like I have a remote control that wills the ball to go in the hole, so I’m going to keep doing that.”

Choi played Pebble Beach on Tuesday and will play one of the other two courses used for the tournament – Spyglass Hill or Monterey Peninsula Shore Course – on Wednesday.

“I have the honor to play all three courses here and just because of such beautiful scenery, I couldn’t even focus on where my ball was going,” Choi said of his round at Pebble Beach. “So just looking at the ocean and looking at all the scenery out here has been amazing and that’s been my favorite part.”