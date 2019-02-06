2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities give it their best shot (PHOTOS)

Several notable celebrities are on hand at Pebble Beach this week for the annual PGA Tour stop across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula in Northern California.

Among those who took part in the annual 3M Celebrity Challenge Wednesday were Clint Eastwood, Bill Murray, Andy Garcia and Ray Romano.

Here's a look at the fun and a few glamour shots of Pebble Beach

The setting is always a major attraction whenever the PGA Tour comes to Northern California.