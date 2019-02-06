Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities give it their best shot (PHOTOS)

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Actor Clint Eastwood, and comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney react to a shot on the fist hole during the 3M Celebrity Challenge at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 06, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities give it their best shot (PHOTOS)

PGA Tour

2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities give it their best shot (PHOTOS)

Several notable celebrities are on hand at Pebble Beach this week for the annual PGA Tour stop across three courses on the Monterey Peninsula in Northern California.

Among those who took part in the annual 3M Celebrity Challenge Wednesday were Clint Eastwood, Bill Murray, Andy Garcia and Ray Romano.

Here’s a look at the fun and a few glamour shots of Pebble Beach added to improve your user experience:

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

The setting is always a major attraction whenever the PGA Tour comes to Northern California.

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home