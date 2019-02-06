2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Top gambling picks and betting odds

It’s Bill Murray’s favorite week of the year, as the PGA Tour continues its west coast swing with the celeb-filled 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Unfortunately, we can’t find odds on over/under funny hats worn by Murray or greens in regulation from Kenny G, so we’re going to stick with the professional golfers this week.

The positive news is we’ve been doing prettaaaay prettaaaay good with the pro golfers lately, and those who’ve taken our sage advice have turned profits each of the three weeks this column has existed.

Nailing Martin Laird over Lucas Glover and Cameron Champ over Daniel Berger (both underdog winners) in Phoenix puts us at 5-1 picking matchups for the season. We were also all over Matt Kuchar’s top-10 finish at +254 odds, amassing a tally of +352 units for the week at TPC Scottsdale.

That takes us to +572 units for the season, and we’re going to ride this hot streak for all its worth.

Here are my favorite bets for the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All odds courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and Points Bet.

Brandt Snedeker (+100) over Adam Hadwin

100 units

Risking 100 to win 100 on Snedeker. This is more about fading Hadwin than loving Snedeker, though he is a two-time champion here. Hadwin had that T-2 at the Desert Classic two weeks ago, but he’s always dominated said tournament and it wasn’t a surprising result. His other two 2019 starts have been average – T-57 at the Sony Open and T-44 last week at TPC Scottsdale. Hadwin is capable of going on runs and played really well in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but he’s not a guy we expect to contend week in and week out. This is also just his second career start in this event. Snedeker is a proven Pebble stud with two victories, a T-20 last year and solo fourth in 2017. Doesn’t seem like Hadwin should be the favorite in Vegas, which is a concern – if gambling odds look too good to be true, they usually are. But we’re confident enough in another strong showing from Snedeker to bite on this one.

Chez Reavie (+110) over Paul Casey

100 units

Risking 100 to win 110 on Reavie. He’s missed the cut here more often than not, but enjoyed a breakthrough T-2 finish last year. Reavie also has two top-5s in his last three starts, including a T-4 last week in Phoenix. He’s only been outside the top 35 in one of eight starts this season with no missed cuts. So he should be firing on all cylinders when he gets it going Thursday. Casey just hasn’t played enough lately for our liking. The results were great in the fall before a full two months off, and he missed the cut his last time out at the Sony Open. Casey was T-8 last year in his first start Pro-Am start since 2002, but we’re thinking the 41-year-old Englishman might need some time to shake off the rust.

Phil Mickelson to finish top-10 (+220)

50 units

Not a whole lot to dislike here. He’s won this event four times and was runner-up in two of the past three years. Granted he’s coming off a missed cut in Phoenix, where he has stellar track record, but he’ll be completely dialed in at a venue where he’s hoping to finally knock off the last leg of the Career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in June.

Last week: +352 units

Season total: +572 units