The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has returned to a chilly California coast this week.

The stars of golf, entertainment, sports and business will be mixing it up over three courses on the Monterey Peninsula.

Dustin Johnson, now World No. 3 after his win in Saudi Arabia last week, will be paired with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. The Great One also happens to be grandfather of DJ’s two children with Paulina Gretzky. Johnson and Gretzky will be playing alongside Jordan Spieth and country music singer Jake Owen.

This featured foursome begins play Thursday at 11:11 a.m. Eastern on No. 1 of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Video Preview

Pebble Beach Pro-Am At A Glance

What: 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links (host), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links: Par 72: 36-36—72 (6,816 yards); Spyglass Hill Golf Course Par 72: 36-36—72 (6,960 yards); Monterey Peninsula CC, Shore Course Par 71: 34-37—71 (6,958 yards)

Field: 156 professionals/156 amateurs

Format: 72-hole stroke play (54-hole cut to the low 60 pros and 25 pro-am teams)

FedExCup: 500 points to the winner

Defending champion: Ted Potter, Jr. (-17)

Purse: $7,600,000

Winner: $1,368,000

Buzz: Viral sensation Hosung Choi and his “fisherman” swing will make his much-anticipated PGA Tour debut at the Pebble Pro-Am, teeing off at 12:17 p.m. Thursday. Choi is 145th in the world and is playing on a sponsor’s exemption … Among Choi’s playing partners: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers … 15 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings are in the field, led by Matt Kuchar (2) and Cameron Champ (10) … Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald will be back in action seeking to repeat their victory in the Pro-Am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … Ted Potter, Jr. closed with a 62-69 in the final two rounds to win it here in 2018, beating Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson by three shots

Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV Schedule

Golf Channel:

Thursday: 3-6 p.m.

Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.