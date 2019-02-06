2019 Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am: Round 1-3 tee times, pairings and TV info

The PGA Tour returns to Pebble Beach this week for the AT&T Pro-Am.

The field features a pack of big names with 15 of the top 30 golfers in the world playing. Among the notables: Matt Kuchar, a two-time winner this season; last week’s Saudi Open winner, Dustin Johnson; 2017 champion Jordan Spieth; four-time winner Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

The early attention has shifted to Korean Hosung Choi, whose unique “fisherman” swing and internet virality helped earn a sponsor’s exemption, Choi, 45, is ranked No. 194 in the world.

The event will be played on three courses: Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.

Among the featured pairings: Johnson and Spieth; and Patrick Reed and Mickelson.

TV information

Golf Channel:

Thursday: 3-6 p.m.

Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS:

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.