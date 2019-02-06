2019 Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am: Round 1-3 tee times, pairings and TV info

The PGA Tour returns to Pebble Beach this week for the AT&T Pro-Am.
The field features a pack of big names with 15 of the top 30 golfers in the world playing. Among the notables: Matt Kuchar, a two-time winner this season; last week’s Saudi Open winner, Dustin Johnson; 2017 champion Jordan Spieth; four-time winner Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.
The early attention has shifted to Korean Hosung Choi, whose unique “fisherman” swing and internet virality helped earn a sponsor’s exemption, Choi, 45, is ranked No. 194 in the world.
The event will be played on three courses: Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.
Among the featured pairings: Johnson and Spieth; and Patrick Reed and Mickelson.
Complete Round 1 – 3 TEE TIMES, PaIRings HERE
TV information
Golf Channel:
Thursday: 3-6 p.m.
Friday: 3-6 p.m.
Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS:
Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
