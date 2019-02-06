Aaron Rodgers gets his wish as he's grouped with Hosung Choi at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Rodgers gets his wish at this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as the Packers QB is grouped with South Korean Hosung Choi.

Rodgers had tweeted his interest in playing with Choi last month. Rodgers is paired with Jerry Kelly and Choi is with Chris O’Donnell for the first three rounds. The group will tee off on the Monterey Peninsula Course at 9:17 local time Thursday.

Of course, Dustin Johnson is paired with Wayne Gretzky and they’ll go out with Justin Spieth and country music star Jake Owen. They will start on Monterey Peninsula Course at 8:11 local time Thursday.

Following Johnson and Spieth at Monterey Peninsula will be the pairing of D.A. Points and Bill Murray. They start at 8:22 alongside Pat Perez and Michael Lund.

Choi has been the talk of Pebble Beach as he makes his PGA Tour debut this week. But he says his fisherman swing that’s gone viral isn’t going to change now that he’s on the big stage.

Q. Do you know who @AaronRodgers12?

Ho Sung Choi: From what I know, he is the greatest football player in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/WK3DPXy2ML — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 6, 2019

“I know sometimes after I’ve hit the ball I sometimes will the ball to go in the hole and in my mind, I feel like that helps the ball go in the hole,” said Choi, who has won twice on the Japan Golf Tour and is ranked 194th in the world. “And I feel like in my mind the way I move my body, sometimes it feels like I have a remote control that wills the ball to go in the hole, so I’m going to keep doing that.”

For his part, Rodgers seems to be having fun with his new BFF.