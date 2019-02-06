Callaway Supersoft Magna golf balls

Gear: Callaway Supersoft Magna

Price: $22.99/dozen

Specs: Two-piece ball with an Ionomer cover. Larger than normal at 1.732 inches in diameter. Available in white and yellow.

Available: Feb. 8

The Goal

With the Supersoft Magna, Callaway aimed to make a ball that’s easier to hit and fun to play for high-handicap and slower-swinging golfers.

The Scoop

Before learning about the hows and the whys, there are a few things to know about the new Supersoft Magna golf balls.

First, they are legal for play and conform with the U.S. Golf Association and R&A Rules of Golf.

Second, these balls are not for everyone. For pros, serious amateurs and traditionalists, Callaway offers the Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and the new ERC Soft. The Supersoft Magna was designed for higher-handicap players who struggle to make consistent contact and hit solid shots.

To do that, Callaway made the Supersoft Magna balls 3 percent larger (1.732 inches in diameter) than a standard ball, which is 1.68 inches in diameter.

That’s not a big difference, but it subtly raises the center of gravity of the ball and makes it easier for less-skilled players to get the leading edge of an iron or wedge under the equator of the ball to make solid contact. Callaway said the effect is similar to sticking a tee deep into the ground, perching a ball on it and hitting.

The low-compression, low-spin Supersoft Magna has the same weight as other balls because its core materials are less dense, but its larger size creates more drag, which can rob players of distance. Callaway gave the Magna a more aerodynamic cover design to counteract that effect, but the company knows that golfers who would consider playing a Magna—older players, junior golfers, etc.—are not hitting 300-yard drives. For players who lack clubhead speed, making more-solid contact could very well produce more ball speed and reduce the effect of increased drag.

Golfers with fast swings and who typically make solid contact will lose distance if they play a Supersoft Magna.