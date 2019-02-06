First Look: Fujikura Ventus shafts

With the release of the new Ventus shaft, Fujikura has designed a line of shafts to help players achieve more distance and make better use of the stability designed into today’s driver heads.

The Ventus shafts ($350 each) are available in a variety of weights ranging from 57 grams to 86 grams and flexes from R2 to X. They are constructed using an ultra-high-modulus Pitch 70 Ton carbon fiber that is extremely strong along with 40 Ton bias layers that run the entire length of each shaft. That combination of materials, Fujikura said, creates extra stability for weekend players and even for fast-swinging professional golfers.

The tip section is extremely firm to help decrease spin and lower the launch angle. By increasing the stability and creating a shaft with a profile that lowers spin, Fujikura said the new Ventus shafts can help reduce clubhead twisting on off-center hits and help players tighten their dispersion patterns off the tee.