Forecaddie: Some intriguing names In Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The Forecaddie is always intrigued by who from the world of business, tech and the golf industry justified a week in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With an entry fee surely pushing $30,000 — it’s been eight years since Forbes put the cost at $25,000 — accepting a pro-am invite is a small expense for most corporate tycoons.

In the CEO department, Comcast’s Brian Roberts is the heaviest hitter in the field, paired with Ryan Palmer. Meanwhile, Randall Stephenson, his main competition for media dominance and the tournament’s sponsorship host, is sitting out this year. Toyota CEO Jim Lentz gets to play with Jason Day this year and not coincidentally, Day is an ambassador for Lentz’s Lexus brand. Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is the most prominent banker, while Siemens CEO Lisa Davis and Condoleezza Rice are the most prominent female leaders teeing it up. Tournament regulars like Kohler Co. CEO David Kohler, Charles Schwab, Jimmy Dunne and the Pebble Beach Company’s Heidi Ueberroth are also entered.

From the tech world, investor and Mark Cuban business partner Todd Wagner is playing with J.B. Holmes, while Apple’s Eddy Cue drew Michael Kim as a partner. And Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri, who flirted with sponsoring a new Steph Curry-backed PGA Tour stop in San Francisco, is paired with Brandt Snedeker.

A notable business-golf crossover contestant: Tom Dundon, owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, one-fourth of Topgolf and Trinity Forest in Dallas, home to the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic.

TaylorMade CEO David Abeles headlines the golf business world and is playing with sponsor’s invite Ryan Ruffels. In the golf leadership department, The Forecaddie was not too surprised to see Commissioner Jay Monahan playing with Keith Mitchell, but was struck by the sight of USGA CEO Mike Davis entered with former U.S. Amateur champion Curtis Luck. They will be joined by Golf Digest editor Jerry Tarde and his partner, Dru Love.

Given all that is going on with the revamped Rules of Golf, including Wednesday’s clarification of the caddie alignment update, The Man Out Front asked the USGA if Davis was making an appearance on behalf of the organization or just playing on his own time. So far, The Forecaddie has not heard back.