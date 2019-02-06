Brooks Koepka says it's time for Sergio Garcia to 'grow up'

Brooks Koepka says it is time for Sergio Garcia to “grow up” in the wake of Garcia’s meltdown at the European Tour’s Saudi International.

Garcia was disqualified from the event after the third round for what the tour deemed “serious misconduct” under rule 1.2a. As seen on video, Garcia whacked his club into the sand three times after a poor bunker shot, and angrily speaking in Spanish as he departed the trap.

Sergio Garcia’s meltdown in a Royal Greens bunker a day prior to his disqualification for vandalism work on five greens. Story by @SkySportsGolf fills in details. Translations welcomed! https://t.co/UoGmPtTOz4 pic.twitter.com/dQMDN7y2PC — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 4, 2019

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child,” Koepka told the Playing Through podcast Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s got to do that and complain. Everybody’s got to play the same golf course. I didn’t play very good, but you didn’t really see anybody else doing that.

“I mean, you’re 40 years old, so you’ve got to grow up eventually.”

Garcia is 39.

The Saudi tournament drew controversy but attracted four of the top-five ranked golfers in the world, thanks in part to its large appearance fees.

“I respect the decision of my disqualification. In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again,” Garcia said in a statement released by the tour.

Koepka did not play with Garcia in Saudi Arabia but reacted to what he saw and was told.

“It’s frustrating as a player to see. To act like that, the disrespect to everybody, to act like a child out there is not cool,” Koepka said.

“It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect.”

Koepka is on a media tour this week promoting the PGA Championship, which will be held on the famed Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Long Island starting May 16. Koepka won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2018.