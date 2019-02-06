Golf Pride updates Tour Velvet, Z Grip and SNSR putter grips for 2019

Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet grip is the most-played grip on the PGA Tour and has been for several years. For 2019, Golf Pride offers a new variation of the Tour Velvet grip along with a new version of the Z Grip and an updated version of the SNSR putter grips.

Golf Pride said 90 percent of the players on the PGA Tour increase the size of their grips by adding layers of tape beneath the grip. The Tour Velvet Plus4 is designed with a reduced taper that is the equivalent of adding four wraps of tape under a player’s lower hand. Golf Pride said that with a larger-diameter lower portion of the grip, golfers can reduce their grip pressure and still maintain control thanks to the soft material and a more densely packed plus-sign pattern. The standard Tour Velvet Plus4 will cost $5.99 and the midsize version will cost $6.49 when they arrive in stores March 1.

For golfers who prefer a firmer-feeling grip, Golf Pride has offered the full-cord Z Grip, and for 2019 it will be offered with the company’s Align system. First introduced two years ago in the MCC and MCC Plus4, Align is a raised rib that runs the length of the grip, which Golf Pride said makes it easier for players to maintain a sense of where the clubface is pointed throughout the swing. The red Align rib is made with micro-diamond texture and firmer material, so it should not wear out more quickly than the rest of the grip. The standard size Z Grip Align will be available starting March 1 for $11.49 each, or $11.99 for the midsize.

Golf Pride also made additions to the SNSR putter grip line with the release of the SNSR Contour Pro. Available in two oversized models (104cc and 140cc), the Contour Pro grips have a pistol-style butt section designed to engage a player’s top hand and make it easier to maintain control, while the curvature is more subtle than on the original SNSR that was released two years ago. However, while the Contour Pro’s edges are more rounded and its colors are more subtle, it is made using the same soft rubber formulation to enhance feel.

The SNSR Contour Pro will be in stores in March and should cost $26.99.