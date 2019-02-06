Jordan Spieth: Playing in 'gnarly' conditions at Pebble Beach is no problem

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth is in the perfect place to end a drought.

Since he first played golf on the Monterey Peninsula back in his college days – he teed it up at Cypress Point Club, by the way – the seaside paradise has always lit him up. Everything about this area gives him a charge, and among his fondest of memories was his victory in the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a four-shot waltz cemented at Pebble Beach.

When he begins this year’s annual bash full of many of the game’s best players, celebrities, sports stars, musicians and corporate titans on Thursday, Spieth will look to reawaken his best form. The former world No. 1 has steadily fallen down the official world golf rankings since winning the 2017 Open Championship, the most recent of his 11 PGA Tour titles. He hasn’t had a top-10 since the 2018 Open Championship and is now No. 21 in the world.

“I’m in a good place right now,” said Spieth, who finished in a tie for 35th in his last start two weeks ago in San Diego. “I feel like my game’s trending the right direction and sometimes that means results are coming soon, sometimes it means they’re coming later, but they’re coming. I’m not going to chase them as hard as I tried to maybe force or chase them last year because you can get hurt doing that.”

Thus, Spieth’s not shaken by his drought. Perspective will do that for you.

“It’s about how do I improve to get myself into contention this week and then what do I do next week and just staying very present and recognizing the longevity of a career,” the 25-year-old Texan said. “Your career is not defined by a couple bad years. I had an off year last year. And I could have really poor years the rest of my career and still have a pretty fantastic career.

“So, if I just think about it that way, it kind of certainly makes me a little happier, frees me up a bit.”

Fittingly, if Spieth is to end his winless drought, he may have to do so in the rain. The three courses in play this week already are soaked after recent storms, and the forecast calls for cool temps and considerable amounts of rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But the likely drenching feeds into Spieth’s confidence.

“The courses are just incredible. Love coming out here. And each one’s got its own challenges. And you also typically have to battle the elements here, which I really enjoy having to do,” Spieth said. “It was pretty gnarly the year that I won. And playing well in those conditions got me into a lead by Saturday and into Sunday.

“Looks like we’re going to have to do that again this week, which is nice. The course, given the weather that they have been experiencing here, the courses are really holding up nicely. Played Spyglass yesterday and Pebble today. And it’s going to be obviously soft, wet.

“We’ll probably be playing ball in hand, but they’re still very pure.”