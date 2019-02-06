Larry Fitzgerald back at Pebble Beach to defend pro-am title

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, who recently carded a hole-in-one during a round of golf with Barack Obama, is back at the Monterey Peninsula in California to defend his pro-am title in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Fitzgerald teamed up with Kevin Streelman to win in 2018 by seven strokes with a 41-under 246 at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula Golf Club and Spyglass Hill. The duo led all four rounds and finished with a 12-under 60 on Sunday at Pebble Beach.

There was some history behind Fitzgerald’s victory: He became the first black amateur to win the event, according to the Mercury News. He also was just the seventh pro athlete to earn the tournament’s amateur title in its 81-year history and the first since Dan Marino 30 years ago, according to Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton.

A-Rod gets his wish

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also in the field and got his wish, as he will play with South Korean swinging sensation Hosung Choi, a 45-year-old who got in the field on a sponsor exemption.

Other high-profile pairings include Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (no surprise) and Justin Spieth and country music star Jake Owen.

Full list of celebrities in the field

Tom Dreesen Larry Fitzgerald Colt Ford Andy Garcia Wayne Gretzky

Chris Harrison Toby Keith Thomas Keller Greg Kinnear Huey Lewis

Michael Peña Pat Monahan Chris O’Donnell Jake Owen Alfonso Ribeiro