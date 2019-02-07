Play begins across three courses Thursday as the PGA Tour makes its annual scheduled stop at Pebble Beach.

Ted Potter, Jr., is the defending champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Among those looking to win it this time, along with Potter, are four-time champion Phil Mickelson, world No. 3 Dustin Johnson, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

Hosung Choi and his “fisherman” swing also make their PGA Tour debut. And, of course, with Pebble comes along dozens of A-listers, B-listers, pro athletes who think they can play golf and top business leaders.

The fun began on Wednesday.

Team Eastwood wins the 3M Celebrity Challenge after an awesome chip by Andy Garcia! ✊ pic.twitter.com/rv6wPqYeFx — ATTPebbleBeachProAm (@attproam) February 6, 2019

Follow our live blog here all day from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Round 1 AT&T Pebble Beach Live Blog

Round 1 AT&T Pebble Beach tee times, pairings

Pebble Beach Golf Links – 1st tee

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. Nick Watney (Frist), Robert Garrigus (Plain) 11:11 a.m. Tony Finau ( Narayen), Scott Piercy (Ryu) 11:22 a.m. Sung Kang (Calderoni), Roberto Castro (O’Connor) 11:33 a.m. Broc Everett (Barrett), Tom Lovelady (MacFarlane) 11:44 a.m. Sam Saunders (Ferris), Joel Dahmen (Bertarelli) 11:55 a.m. Chris Stroud (Lewis), Branden Grace (Green) 12:06 p.m. Brandt Snedeker (Bhusri), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Still) 12:17 p.m. Rory Sabbatini (Mycoskie), J.B. Holmes (Wagner) 12:28 p.m. Martin Trainer (Hamill), Joey Garber (Maxwell) 12:39 p.m. Chad Campbell (Sutton), Alex Prugh (Thompson) 12:50 p.m. Jonathan Byrd ( Francis), Si Woo Kim (Gill) 1:01 p.m. Graeme McDowell (Brown), Paul Casey (Colleran) 1:12 p.m. Cameron Tringale (Richards, Jr.), Richy Werenski (Chen)

Pebble Beach Golf Links – 10th tee

Tee time Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. John Chin ( Baumer), Kyle Jones (Vosburg) 11:11 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Patterson), Dylan Frittelli (Meeker) 11:22 a.m. Steve Jones (McGarry), Alex Cejka (Silagy) 11:33 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz (Entrecanales), Max Homa (Baldwin) 11:44 a.m. Scott Brown (Sloan), Brian Stuard (Fireman) 11:55 a.m. David Lingmerth (Truwit), Stephan Jaeger (Curragh) 12:06 p.m. Chad Collins (Handler), Tom Hoge (Beam) 12:17 p.m. Tyler Duncan (Calhoun), Brandon Harkins (Ireland) 12:28 p.m. Roberto Díaz (Bronson), Nate Lashley (Rose)

Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 1st tee

Tee times Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. Chesson Hadley (Lacob), Martin Laird (Couch) 11:11 a.m. Adam Hadwin (Quattrone), Ben Crane (Pena) 11:22 a.m. Aaron Baddeley (Vaughan), Sangmoon Bae (Campbell) 11:33 a.m. Jason Schmuhl (Rogers), Sepp Straka (Sepp Straka) 11:44 a.m. John Catlin (Robbins), Corey Conners (Wirth) 11:55 a.m. Adam Long (Squeri), Michael Kim (Cue) 12:06 p.m. Johnson Wagner (McCoy), Peter Malnati (McCoy) 12:17 p.m. Vaughn Taylor (Ontiveros), David Duval (Kenning) 12:28 p.m. Anders Albertson ( Dorman), Martin Piller (Antin) 12:39 p.m. J.J. Spaun (Torgerson), Matt Jones (Arcangeli Jr.) 12:50 p.m. Sean O’Hair ( Johnson), Tyrone Van Aswegen (Light) 1:01 p.m. Michael Thompson (Ogunlesi), J.J. Henry (Taylor) 1:12 p.m. Adam Svensson (Yass), Jim Knous (Crockett)

Spyglass Hill Golf Course – 10th tee

Tee Times Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. Shane Lowry (McManus), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Desmond) 11:11 a.m. Cameron Champ (Roberts), Brice Garnett (Durban) 11:22 a.m. Cody Gribble (Ewing IV), Ted Potter, Jr. (Law) 11:33 a.m. Roger Sloan ( DeCarlo), Chase Wright ( Esteve III) 11:44 a.m. John Senden (Ford), Scott Stallings (Weiner) 11:55 a.m. Rod Pampling (Kernen), Grayson Murray (Read) 12:06 p.m. Lucas Glover (Mack), Fabián Gómez (Marsh) 12:17 p.m. Ryan Palmer (Roberts), James Hahn ( Schindler) 12:28 p.m. Kramer Hickok (Kohler), Cameron Davis (Kell)

Monterey Peninsula CC – 1st tee

Tee Times Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. Keith Mitchell (Monahan), Charley Hoffman (Fish) 11:11 a.m. Dustin Johnson (Gretzky), Jordan Spieth (Owen) 11:22 a.m. D.A. Points (Murray), Pat Perez (Lund) 11:33 a.m. Brady Schnell (Larry the Cable Guy), Adam Schenk (Romano) 11:44 a.m. Jason Gore ( Ribeiro), Ryan Armour ( Kazantsev) 11:55 a.m. Phil Mickelson (Ozanus), Patrick Reed (Dunne) 12:06 p.m. Adam Scott (Mackenzie), Billy Hurley III (Slater) 12:17 p.m. Jerry Kelly (Rodgers), Ho Sung Choi (O’Donnell) 12:28 p.m. Ryan Ruffels (Abeles), Wes Roach (Laffont) 12:39 p.m.. Kevin Streelman (Fitzgerald), Brian Gay (Young) 12:50 p.m. Kenny Perry (Rucker), Russell Knox (Ryan) 1:01 p.m. Steve Stricker (Keith), Kevin Kisner (Ford) 1:12 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli (Walker), Ricky Barnes (Monahan)

Monterey Peninsula CC – 10th tee

Tee Times Pro Player (Amateur Partner) 11 a.m. Patrick Rodgers (Schwab), Josh Teater (Smith) 11:11 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood (Grizot), Russell Henley (Arnault) 11:22 a.m. Jason Day (Lentz), Mackenzie Hughes (Wilson) 11:33 a.m. Seth Reeves (Kinnear), Doug Ghim (Ueberroth) 11:44 a.m. Talor Gooch (Smith), David Hearn (Dube) 11:55 a.m. Austin Cook (Holzschuh), Jonas Blixt (Davis) 12:06 p.m. Matt Kuchar (Yang), Davis Love III (Walker) 12:17 p.m. Chez Reavie (Swette),D.J. Trahan (Garcia) 12:28 p.m. Curtis Luck (Davis), Dru Love (Tarde) 12:39 p.m. Matt Every (Buchmueller), Andres Romero (Barton) 12:50 p.m. Ernie Els (Yang), Sungjae Im (Battle) 1:01 p.m. Scott Langley (Rose), Brendon Todd (Keller) 1:12 p.m. Trey Mullinax (Rice), Beau Hossler (Lance)

TV information

Golf Channel:

Thursday: 3-6 p.m.

Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.