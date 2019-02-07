Danica Patrick follows Aaron Rodgers' round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Danica Patrick gamely plunged into the sea with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers recently, as documented on her Instagram feed. “If you jump, I jump, right?” she wrote in the caption.

This week she’s following Rodgers as he plays in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Patrick took in Rodgers’ opening round with partner Jerry Kelly as the two posted a 4-under-par 67 on the Monterey Peninsula Shore Course. Among amateurs, Rodgers and Kelly were tied for 76th, eight shots behind leaders Scott Langley and Dan Rose.

It’s the second PGA Tour stop in as many weeks for Patrick, who also stopped by the Waste Management Phoenix Open with some girlfriends.

Not surprisingly, it was another golfer in Rodgers’ group who drew massive attention in Pebble Beach before the tournament began. Known for his outlandish fisherman swing, Hosung Choi made his PGA Tour debut at Pebble. Choi shot a 1-over 72 on the Shore Course. Rodgers, of course, lobbied to play with Choi last month.