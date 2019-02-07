John Smoltz to play in three Champions Tour events

MLB Hall-of-Fame pitcher John Smoltz will play in three Champions Tour events this season.

Smoltz won the celebrity division at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the LPGA Tour’s 2019 opener, last month.

And now the former Atlanta Braves pitcher will next play in the Cologuard Classic, March 1-3 in Tucson, Arizona, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, April 19-21 near Atlanta, and the American Family Insurance Championship, June 21-23, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Smoltz is getting sponsor exemptions for all three.

“I got some calls with these opportunities, looked at my schedule, and besides being super excited, looked at how I could fit it in. That is exactly what has worked out,” Smoltz said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “I have a lot of guys that I know, a lot of friends on the Tour, and I have the upmost respect for every single one of them that have played this game their whole career. I just look forward to the challenge.”

Smoltz played in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open The Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., after qualifying with scores of 85 and 77.

He played for 22 seasons in the majors. He was an eight-time All-Star and won the 1996 NL Cy Young Award with the Atlanta Braves, which won won the 1995 World Series.