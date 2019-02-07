Phil Mickelson changes gears, commits to Genesis, where Tiger Woods awaits

Phil Mickelson, who originally was going to skip Riviera Country Club and the Genesis Open next week, has now decided to play in the event.

Tournament organizers made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Lefty is coming back to Riv! Two-time tournament champion @PhilMickelson commits to play in the 2019 #genesisopen pic.twitter.com/zaEaIIyRNz — Genesis Open (@genesisopen) February 6, 2019

Mickelson is playing this week in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and next week’s tournament in Pacific Palisades, Calif., reunites Lefty with Tiger Woods.

He opened with a 6-under 65 Thursday playing at Monterey Peninsula.

The last time we saw Tiger and Phil together was in November in The Match, when Mickelson buried a 4-footer for birdie on the fourth extra hole to capture the contest.

The triumph in 22 holes at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas earned him a $9 million winner-take-all prize. He also earned $400,000 in side bets during the contest with Woods.

Last Saturday, Tiger played a round of golf with Jack Nicklaus and President Trump. Tiger made his 2019 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines two weeks ago.

In 1992, playing as an amateur after getting a sponsor exemption, Tiger competed at the Riviera Country Club in his first PGA Tour event.

His TGR Live now manages the Genesis Open. Proceeds from the event go to the TGR Foundation.