After shooting 65, Phil Mickelson says he made history ... well not exactly

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Phil Mickelson’s accuracy on Thursday was better than his memory.

Lefty was downright giddy after a tidy 6-under-par 65 on the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tournament he’s captured four times.

The round was so good, Mickelson said it was momentous.

“So history was made today,” Mickelson said. “To the best of my knowledge it’s taken me 27 years and a few months to hit all fairways in a single round in a competition. I may have done it before, but I don’t ever recall doing it.”

Well, Mickelson has done it before. Six times on the PGA Tour, in fact. But let’s cut his memory some slack. The most recent time he accomplished the feat came 20 years ago in the Farmers Insurance Open.

His total recall aside, Mickelson was impressive throughout his round. His seven birdies swamped his lone bogey on the fifth hole and he stood in a tie for third place behind pacesetters Brian Gay and Scott Langley, who also played the Shore and shot 64.

Little lefty fist pump from @PhilMickelson. 👍 The four-time @ATTProAm champions comes out firing with a birdie.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/iOcV3krZSX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2019

“It was a really solid round, good solid start, and we had beautiful weather and the golf course here is in spectacular shape,” said Mickelson, ranked No. 29 in the world. “You’ve got to drive the ball well to be able to attack, and I drove the ball very well today, obviously. I putted very well too. My speed was off. I ran a number of putts by, but I made a lot of them coming back and made a lot of short ones.”

Mickelson’s opening act was not surprising. The member of the World Golf Hall of Fame has won 13 of his 43 PGA Tour titles in California. The five-time major champion is 48 but he thinks more wins are in the offing. Earlier this year, he finished runner-up in the Desert Classic. While he missed the cut in last week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, his confidence was far from shaken.

This is his time of the year, after all.

“I’m fresh and ready and wanting to play well,” Mickelson said. “I grew up on Poa annua greens so it’s a very natural grass for me, whereas a lot of guys who grew up and live on the East Coast, it can be a challenge. So, I feel comfortable. I have had good putting rounds here and I just have been fortunate to play well here.”