Toby Keith, Steve Stricker are having the best time at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Toby Keith is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and we’re pretty sure no one is having more fun this week.

His playing partner Steve Stricker posted a little video of Keith serenading the crowd with the country music star’s hilarious song about golf.

Not all lyrics are safe for work, but here’s just a sample:

Man, I hit ’em fast and I hit ’em thin

I roll ’em in the bunker’s man, I hit ’em again

Slice ’em in the bushes, crank ’em in a creek

I popped that sucker up and hooked it out in the street

Keith has his own course in Norman, Okla., and hosts an annual tournament to benefit charities for kids.

