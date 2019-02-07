Toby Keith, Steve Stricker are having the best time at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Toby Keith golf Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Toby Keith is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and we’re pretty sure no one is having more fun this week.

His playing partner Steve Stricker posted a little video of Keith serenading the crowd with the country music star’s hilarious song about golf.

Not all lyrics are safe for work, but here’s just a sample:

Man, I hit ’em fast and I hit ’em thin
I roll ’em in the bunker’s man, I hit ’em again
Slice ’em in the bushes, crank ’em in a creek
I popped that sucker up and hooked it out in the street

Keith has his own course in Norman, Okla., and hosts an annual tournament to benefit charities for kids.

Here are the full tee times for Thursday’s opening round and a look at some of the giants in the business world set to play.

